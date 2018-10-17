Mumbai Gang Dupes Senior Citizen of Rs 1.54 Lakh by Promising Job in Canada; Busted

The Crime Branch of Mumbai police has arrested four members of a gang which is suspected to havecheated job aspirants from various states, an official said on Wednesday.Unit-11 of the Crime Branch busted the racket which operated from Bengaluru, the police official said.Ajay Gupta (23), Cedric Robert (23), Vighnesh Suresh K C (22) and Sneha Pancharia (23), all residents of Hormalu, Bengaluru, were arrested this week.The gang had allegedly cheated job aspirants from Maharashtra, Punjab, Tamil Nadu and some other states, the official said.The racket came to light when a senior citizen approached Mumbai police with a complaint.The complainant said he came across an advertisement of "international jobs and free recruitment" on a Facebook page, the official said.It advertised jobs in Canada, the US, UAE and other countries.After the complainant submitted his resume, he was told that he will get a job in Canada. However, after a few days, the accused asked him to deposit money for "processing fee" and other expenses in certain bank accounts, he told police.After he transferred Rs 1.54 lakh, the so-called recruiters cut off all communication with him, following which he lodged a complaint at Kandivali police station.One of the accused was arrested from suburban Goregaon here on Sunday. It led to the arrest of others from Bengaluru, the police officer said, adding that further probe was on.