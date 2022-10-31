CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBoss16#Movies#T20WorldCup#ElonMusk
Home » News » India » Mumbai Girl Who Left Home to Meet Social Media Friend Traced to Haridwar
1-MIN READ

Mumbai Girl Who Left Home to Meet Social Media Friend Traced to Haridwar

PTI

Last Updated: October 31, 2022, 22:40 IST

Hardwar, India

Using technical surveillance, Police managed to trace her and the boy first to Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, and then to Haridwar in Uttarakhand (Representative Image: Reuters)

Using technical surveillance, Police managed to trace her and the boy first to Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, and then to Haridwar in Uttarakhand (Representative Image: Reuters)

The girl had gone missing on Friday, after which her kin filed a kidnapping case, the Bhoiwada police station official said

A 15-year-old girl who left for Delhi reportedly to meet her boyfriend after getting acquainted with him on a photo and video sharing social networking service was traced in Haridwar on Monday, a Mumbai police official said.

The girl had gone missing on Friday, after which her kin filed a kidnapping case, the Bhoiwada police station official said.

“Our probe found she was in touch with a minor boy from Delhi. The boy’s kin had filed a kidnapping case in Delhi as he too was missing. Using technical surveillance, we managed to trace her and the boy first to Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, and then to Haridwar in Uttarakhand,” he said.

“Our team is in Delhi, where the minors will be produced before the Child Welfare Committee. Further action will be taken as per their medical reports and directives of the CWC,” the Bhoiwada police station official added.

Read all the Latest India News here

Tags:
first published:October 31, 2022, 22:40 IST
last updated:October 31, 2022, 22:40 IST