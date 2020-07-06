INDIA

2-MIN READ

Mumbai, Gujarat Rains LIVE Updates: 7 NDRF Teams Deployed in Kutchh, Rajkot; High Tide Expected in Mumbai at 1pm

Municipal workers wearing protective masks stand next to an open manhole on a waterlogged street during heavy rains in Mumbai, India, July 5, 2020 REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Heavy rains also lashed parts of Porbandar, Gir Somnath, Junagadh and Amreli districts in Saurashtra region, as well as Valsad and Navsari districts in south Gujarat throughout the day.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 6, 2020, 11:31 AM IST
Mumbai, Gujarat Rains LIVE Updates: After IMD issued an alert of heavy rainfall in Gujarat, seven NDRF teams have been deployed in in Walsad, Navsari, Surat, Porbandar, Dwarka, Rajkot and areas of Kutch, said the department of Information, Government of Gujarat.

Several districts in Gujarat witnessed heavy rains on Sunday, with Khambhalia tehsil in Devbhoomi Dwarka district receiving as much as 434 mm rainfall during the day, 292 mm between 6 and 8 pm alone, which led to major water logging, officials said.

Here are the LIVE UPDATES on Mumbai, Gujarat Rains:

☁ As heavy rains continue to lash parts of Maharashtra and Gujarat, the Indian Meteorological Department, Mumbai, said - "Mumbai and areas around received heavy rains with isolated very heavy (>115.6 mm ) at Thane/West Suburbs in last 24 hours. Konkan may get isolated heavy showers in next 24 hours. Extremely Heavy Rainfall warnings for Saurashtra/Kutchh, Arabian Sea."

☁ Heavy rains continued to lash parts of Mumbai, necessitating help from Mumbai police:

☁ High tide of 4.67 meters expected at 1:03 pm today as per Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

☁ The Powai Lake in Mumbai, which supplies drinking water to the Maharashtra capital, began to overflow since Sunday morning, due to the high and incessant rainfall.

☁ Here is the total rainfall in Mumbai in the past 24 hours, courtesy an IMD graph:

hi

☁ Meanwhile, parts of Uttar Pradesh are also set to witnessed thundershower and lightening during the next three hours, (valid up to 12:15 pm) at isolated places over Lucknow, Unnao, Raebareli, Amethi, Pratapgarh, Kanpur, Auraiya, Kannauj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Hardoi, Sitapur, Jhansi Jalaun and adjoining areas, said the Meteorological Centre at Lucknow.

A man plays in a flooded road during heavy rains in Mumbai, India, July 4, 2020. REUTERS/Hemanshi KamaniA man plays in a flooded road during heavy rains in Mumbai, India, July 4, 2020. REUTERS/Hemanshi Kamani

☁ The Ahmedabad centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Saurashtra, north and south Gujarat over the next three days.

A woman wearing a mask as a precaution against the coronavirus walks through a waterlogged street during monsoon rains in Mumbai, India, Sunday, July 5, 2020. India's monsoon season runs from June to September. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

☁ A farmer was killed in a lightning strike in Surendranagar district, while one person was feared drowned after a pickup van he was travelling in was swept away in a strong current of water following the downpour, police said.

