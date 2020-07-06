Mumbai, Gujarat Rains LIVE Updates: 7 NDRF Teams Deployed in Kutchh, Rajkot; High Tide Expected in Mumbai at 1pm

Mumbai, Gujarat Rains LIVE Updates: After IMD issued an alert of heavy rainfall in Gujarat, seven NDRF teams have been deployed in in Walsad, Navsari, Surat, Porbandar, Dwarka, Rajkot and areas of Kutch, said the department of Information, Government of Gujarat.

Several districts in Gujarat witnessed heavy rains on Sunday, with Khambhalia tehsil in Devbhoomi Dwarka district receiving as much as 434 mm rainfall during the day, 292 mm between 6 and 8 pm alone, which led to major water logging, officials said.

Heavy rains also lashed parts of Porbandar, Gir Somnath, Junagadh and Amreli districts in Saurashtra region, as well as Valsad and Navsari districts in south Gujarat throughout the day, they said.

Here are the LIVE UPDATES on Mumbai, Gujarat Rains:

☁ As heavy rains continue to lash parts of Maharashtra and Gujarat, the Indian Meteorological Department, Mumbai, said - "Mumbai and areas around received heavy rains with isolated very heavy (>115.6 mm ) at Thane/West Suburbs in last 24 hours. Konkan may get isolated heavy showers in next 24 hours. Extremely Heavy Rainfall warnings for Saurashtra/Kutchh, Arabian Sea."

☁ Heavy rains continued to lash parts of Mumbai, necessitating help from Mumbai police:

A helping hand- Literally

PSI Takle, Rider PC Naghvekar, PC Chalke & PC Dahiphale from Matunga Traffic Division made sure to get the stuck taxi to a safe location.#MumbaiFirst#AamhiDutyVarAahot pic.twitter.com/8dQo8NowqO — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) July 5, 2020

☁ High tide of 4.67 meters expected at 1:03 pm today as per Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Mumbai: High tide of 4.67 meters expected at 1:03 pm today as per Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. Visuals from Bandra Bandstand. pic.twitter.com/mXDvgrlKkE — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2020

☁ The Powai Lake in Mumbai, which supplies drinking water to the Maharashtra capital, began to overflow since Sunday morning, due to the high and incessant rainfall.



Good news for Mumbaikars. Powai dam started overflowing. Powai dam is first dam that generally get filled first during monsoon, then other big dams follows. @mybmc @NewIndianXpress @Sunday_Standard pic.twitter.com/ak8OWp8uqc — Sudhir Suryawanshi (@ss_suryawanshi) July 5, 2020

☁ Here is the total rainfall in Mumbai in the past 24 hours, courtesy an IMD graph:

☁ Meanwhile, parts of Uttar Pradesh are also set to witnessed thundershower and lightening during the next three hours, (valid up to 12:15 pm) at isolated places over Lucknow, Unnao, Raebareli, Amethi, Pratapgarh, Kanpur, Auraiya, Kannauj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Hardoi, Sitapur, Jhansi Jalaun and adjoining areas, said the Meteorological Centre at Lucknow.

☁ The Ahmedabad centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Saurashtra, north and south Gujarat over the next three days.

☁ A farmer was killed in a lightning strike in Surendranagar district, while one person was feared drowned after a pickup van he was travelling in was swept away in a strong current of water following the downpour, police said.