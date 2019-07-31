Take the pledge to vote

Mumbai had Second-Wettest July of 60 years: Met Dept

he Santacruz and Colaba observatories in the city recorded 1,464.8 mm and 1,175.1 mm rainfall, respectively, this month.

Updated:July 31, 2019, 11:14 PM IST
A man makes his way through a waterlogged street in Mumbai. (Twitter/ANI)
Mumbai: Though the monsoon arrived in Mumbai late, the city recorded second-highest rainfall for the month of July in the last 60 years, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday.

The Santacruz and Colaba observatories in the city recorded 1,464.8 mm and 1,175.1 mm rainfall, respectively, this month.

Five years ago, the city had witnessed even more rainfall in July, setting a record.

The Santacruz observatory had recorded 1,468.5 mm rainfall in July 2014, said K S Hosalikar, Deputy Director General of the Regional Centre of the IMD here.

