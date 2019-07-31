English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mumbai had Second-Wettest July of 60 years: Met Dept
he Santacruz and Colaba observatories in the city recorded 1,464.8 mm and 1,175.1 mm rainfall, respectively, this month.
A man makes his way through a waterlogged street in Mumbai. (Twitter/ANI)
Loading...
Mumbai: Though the monsoon arrived in Mumbai late, the city recorded second-highest rainfall for the month of July in the last 60 years, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday.
The Santacruz and Colaba observatories in the city recorded 1,464.8 mm and 1,175.1 mm rainfall, respectively, this month.
Five years ago, the city had witnessed even more rainfall in July, setting a record.
The Santacruz observatory had recorded 1,468.5 mm rainfall in July 2014, said K S Hosalikar, Deputy Director General of the Regional Centre of the IMD here.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Indian Coast Guard Carries Out Medical Evacuation Of Captain Of Bulk Carrier
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Indian Coast Guard Carries Out Medical Evacuation Of Captain Of Bulk Carrier
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
Tuesday 23 July , 2019 India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Monday 22 July , 2019 Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's PDA Pics from Miami Confirm They are Dating
- New Sacred Games 2 Promo Throws More Light on Nawazuddin Siddiqui-Surveen Chawla's Characters
- Sunny Leone’s ‘Phone Number’ from ‘Arjun Patiala’ Belongs to Delhi Man and He’s Not Taking it Well
- This Bangkok Restaurant’s Soup Has Been Made with the Same Broth for 45 Years
- If This is a Real Sony PlayStation 5 For Pre-order, it is More Expensive Than You May Have Imagined
Photogallery
Loading...