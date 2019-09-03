Heavy Rains Lash Mumbai on Ganesh Chaturthi, More Downpours Tomorrow Onwards

Ganeshostav, the 10-day long festival, is being celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm in Mumbai, parts of Maharashtra as well as in Karnataka including various other places in the country. Festive mood has already gripped Mumbai for Ganesh Chaturthi, however, Mumbaikars should brace up for rains during this Ganeshotsav.

The city witnessed heavy downpour on Monday night, which led to waterlogging in several parts including the low line areas. The worst affected areas due to overnight downpour are King Circle, Matunga, Parel and Andheri.

According to the Times of India report, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast more rain in Mumbai from Wednesday, September 4. "A low pressure area is developing over northwest Bay of Bengal, which could intensify rain from September 4," the official said.

There is a popular belief that Mumbai and parts of Maharashtra always witness rains during the Ganesh Chaturthi and this year too, coincidentally the metro city experienced rain showers.

Rain continued to lash Mumbai and suburbs with light showers throughout Sunday. The financial capital also witnessed moderate to heavy showers in isolated areas on Monday, September 2, when the city was immersed in Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

The weather department on Sunday recorded 14.2mm rain in Santacruz between 8:30 am to 8:30 pm. Colaba recorded 6.6mm of rain.

