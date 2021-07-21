Mumbai Rains Today LIVE Updates: Red Alert in Mumbai, Thane as Rains Continue Without Halt; No Respite for Tomorrow

Mumbai Rains Today LIVE Updates: A red alert has been issued for Mumbai and Thane as incessant rains continue in the financial capital and its suburbs, resulting in waterlogging in several areas. According to the latest forecast, there’s no respite in sight, with Regional Meteorological Center in Mumbai predicting rainfall to continue over Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad.

“Most parts of Mumbai received intense spells during past 6 hours. Trend very likely to continue over Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad," the weather department tweeted. Central Railways said that there’s chance of heavy to very heavy rainfall in the financial capital, with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in the suburbs.

Here Are the Latest Rain-related Updates:

• The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar regions, indicating extremely heavy to very heavy rain. It has been raining continuously in parts of Navi Mumbai and Palghar since Wednesday morning.

• Some residents said that they are facing difficulties in ordering food online as delivery agents are either unavailable at some locations or there’s a surcharge due to rains at their location.

• The situation is unlikely to improve tomorrow (July 22) as an orange alert has already been sounded in Mumbai, Thane and Palghar, indicating heavy to very rains.

• Extremely heavy rain has also been predicted over parts of Raigad, Pune, Nasik, Kolhapur, Satara, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg.

• Following incessant rain since Sunday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has asked people to stay at home unless there is an emergency. On Sunday, 33 people were killed in Mumbai in rain-related incidents, including 19 in Mahul area of Chembur where a retaining wall collapsed on some houses after a landslide.

#WATCH | Several parts of Mumbai face waterlogging as the region continues to receive rainfall. Visuals from Chembur. pic.twitter.com/HiCH9bUjxR— ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2021

• A news portal quoted officials as saying that as per latest radar observations from Mumbai, the winds in lower level are westerly and have been strengthened too. These winds will ensure moisture from Arabian Sea over the city and adjoining areas, required for sustaining the rainfall activity.

