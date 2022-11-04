CHANGE LANGUAGE
Mumbai: Hoax Call About 'Terrorists' Near Haji Ali Dargah Found to Have Been Made by Mentally Unstable Man
1-MIN READ

Mumbai: Hoax Call About 'Terrorists' Near Haji Ali Dargah Found to Have Been Made by Mentally Unstable Man

PTI

Last Updated: November 04, 2022, 18:07 IST

Mumbai, India

The call was traced to a 36-year-old mentally unstable man from Ulhasnagar in the Thane district. (File photo/News18)

The call was traced to a 36-year-old mentally unstable man from Ulhasnagar in the Thane district. (File photo/News18)

Police in neighbouring Thane city received a call on Thursday afternoon claiming that a group of terrorists was heading for Haji Ali Dargah, a famous landmark in south Mumbai

A call warning of “terrorists” visiting the area near the Haji Ali Dargah here turned out to be a hoax, police said on Friday.

The caller was found to be a mentally unstable man, said an official.

Police in neighbouring Thane city received a call on Thursday afternoon claiming that a group of terrorists was heading for Haji Ali Dargah, a famous landmark in south Mumbai.

Officials of the Tardeo police station rushed to the spot and conducted a search around the Dargah with the help of the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad and sniffer dog squad.

But nothing suspicious was found, the official said.

The call was traced to a 36-year-old mentally unstable man from Ulhasnagar in the Thane district.

The man had suffered a brain injury 14 years ago and was under treatment, the official said.

In view of his mental condition, no criminal case was registered against him, the official added.

first published:November 04, 2022, 18:07 IST
last updated:November 04, 2022, 18:07 IST