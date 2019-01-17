LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Mumbai Hotel Employee Assaults Canadian Woman on Pretext of Taking Selfie, Arrested

The woman in her complaint said that man came to the hotel room where she was staying on the pretext of taking a selfie with her and assaulted her.

PTI

Updated:January 17, 2019, 1:21 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Mumbai Hotel Employee Assaults Canadian Woman on Pretext of Taking Selfie, Arrested
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.com
Loading...
Mumbai: A 35-year-old Canadian woman was allegedly assault by an employee of a city-based five-star hotel during her stay there, a police official said on Thursday.

Sumit Rao (32), a staff member of the hotel located in Juhu area, has been arrested in connection with the incident that took place on January 5, he said.

The woman, a Candian national who works for an event management firm and often visits India, in her complaint
said that while she was staying at the hotel, the man came to her room and assault her on the pretext of taking a selfie with her, the official said.

According to police, the woman brought the matter to the hotel management's notice and then lodged a complaint at
the Santacruz police station here on Monday.

The accused was arrested on Tuesday and booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 354 (assault or criminal force on
woman with an intent to outrage her modesty) and 354 (d) (stalking), he said.

A probe was underway into the case, he added.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram