CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Bollywood#BiggBoss15#TamilNaduRain#T20WorldCup#Coronavirus
Home » News » India » Mumbai: House Collapses in Antop Hill; Nine Rescued
1-MIN READ

Mumbai: House Collapses in Antop Hill; Nine Rescued

Antop Hill is home to several clusters of slums and one-storeyed structures. (News18)

Antop Hill is home to several clusters of slums and one-storeyed structures. (News18)

The fire brigade has rushed four vehicles to the spot.

A house has reportedly collapsed in Mumbai’s Antop Hill area. Nine persons have been rescued and shifted to a hospital, officials said. The fire brigade has rushed four vehicles to the spot. It was a one-storeyed structure located in Jai Maharashtra Nagar, Antop Hill, Wadala.

The rescued include four men, two women and three children. They have been taken to nearby Sion Hospital.

More details awaited.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

RELATED NEWS
Tags
first published:November 09, 2021, 09:39 IST