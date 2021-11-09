Mumbai: House Collapses in Antop Hill; Nine Rescued

A house has reportedly collapsed in Mumbai’s Antop Hill area. Nine persons have been rescued and shifted to a hospital, officials said. The fire brigade has rushed four vehicles to the spot. It was a one-storeyed structure located in Jai Maharashtra Nagar, Antop Hill, Wadala.

The rescued include four men, two women and three children. They have been taken to nearby Sion Hospital.

More details awaited.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.