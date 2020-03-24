Take the pledge to vote

News18 » India
1-min read

Mumbai Housing Society Turns Away Canadian Due to Coronavirus Scare

The man came to India on February 4 on a tourist visa and has since been asked to vacate a hotel in Marol in suburban Andheri as well as accommodation in the Khar area in view of the coronavirus scare, his friend Vijendra Joshi said on Tuesday.

PTI

Updated:March 24, 2020, 6:50 PM IST

Commuters are seen reflected in a glass wearing protective masks as a precaution against the new virus outside a train station in Mumbai on March 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)

Mumbai: A Canadian, who landed a home stay option in Kalina here through an online portal, was left stranded after members of that residential society refused him entry in view of the novel coronavirus outbreak and its infamy as one being spread by those coming from abroad.

The 55-year-old Canadian, Brian Melson, came to India on February 4 on a tourist visa and has since been asked to vacate a hotel in Marol in suburban Andheri as well as accommodation in the Khar area in view of the coronavirus scare, his friend Vijendra Joshi said on Tuesday.

Melson then contacted an online portal providing home stay options to tourists and he was allotted accommodation in a housing society in suburban Kalina, he said.

However, the housing society refused entry to Melson, he said.

Joshi said Melson spent the last 24 hours in the lobby of the Kalina housing society and he was making arrangements to shift him to Pune.

"It is distressing. A cab driver said he would charge Rs 14,000 to ferry us to my native Pune. Melson is facing problems due to the coronavirus scare since the last 10-15 days.

"I am trying to shift him to Seven Hills or some other hospital for check-up. I have also approached police for help," Joshi said.

When contacted, Senior Inspector Kailash Awhad of the Vakola police station said medical assistance can be given to the Canadian national, but "if society members are not allowing him to enter, there is nothing that we can do".

