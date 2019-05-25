English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mumbai Immigration Authorities Stop ex-Jet Airways Chairman Naresh Goyal, Wife From Travelling Abroad
Naresh Goyal and his wife, Anita Goyal, were reportedly about to fly out in a Dubai-bound Emirate flight when the immigration authority denied them permission.
File photo of Naresh Goyal.
New Delhi: The immigration authority at Mumbai airport on Saturday stopped the former Jet Airways chairman Naresh Goyal and his wife from travelling abroad.
The couple was to travel in the Dubai-bound Emirates flight EK 507 when the immigration authority denied them permission to fly, PTI quoted official sources said.
Their checked-in baggage was also offloaded from the flight. The flight was scheduled to depart at 3.35 pm.
According to an earlier report by CNBC-TV18, the Serious Fraud Investigation Office and Enforcement Directorate are probing into the cash-strapped airline and its subsidiaries. The ED is also reportedly looking into the jet founder's investments into various foreign airlines.
The airline has amounted a debt of more than Rs 6938 crore. In March, Naresh Goyal, along with Anita Goyal resigned from the board of Jet Airways, which he founded 26 years ago, following a debt restructuring plan. He had also resigned as the airline chairman.
The airline's lessors now hold its reigns and are in the process of recovering their dues by selling a stake.
(With PTI inputs)
