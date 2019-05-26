Mumbai Immigration Authorities Stop Ex-Jet Airways Chairman Naresh Goyal, Wife From Travelling Abroad

The immigration authority at Mumbai airport on Saturday stopped the former Jet Airways chairman Naresh Goyal and his wife from travelling abroad.They were stopped from leaving the country due to a lookout circular issued by the Union Home Ministry, officials said. "There is a lookout circular against Goyal to prevent foreign travel," a home ministry official said.A lookout circular is issued against a person directing the immigration authorities to ensure that he or she does not leave India through an airport or seaport.The Bureau of Immigration comes under the Union Home Ministry.The couple was to travel in the Dubai-bound Emirates flight EK 507 when the immigration authority denied them permission to fly, PTI quoted official sources said. Their checked-in baggage was also offloaded from the flight. The flight was scheduled to depart at 3.35 pm.PTI sources also said that Naresh Goyal was travelling for a meeting with executives of Gulf carrier Etihad and the Hinduja Group on revival plan for the now-defunct Jet Airways. The airline stopped flying from April 17 due to an acute liquidity crisis.According to an earlier report by CNBC-TV18, the Serious Fraud Investigation Office and Enforcement Directorate are probing into the cash-strapped airline and its subsidiaries. The ED is also reportedly looking into the jet founder's investments into various foreign airlines.The airline has amounted a debt of more than Rs 6938 crore. In March, Naresh Goyal, along with Anita Goyal resigned from the board of Jet Airways, which he founded 26 years ago, following a debt restructuring plan. He had also resigned as the airline chairman.The airline's lessors now hold its reigns and are in the process of recovering their dues by selling a stake.(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)