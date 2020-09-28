Mumbai Indians Opt To Bowl, RCB Include Zampa, Udana, Gurkeerat In Playing XI

Dubai: Mumbai Indians will be fielding against Royal Challengers Bangalore in an IPL game on Monday. While Mumbai Indians have one change with left-hander Ishan Kishan replacing another southpaw Saurabh Tiwary, RCB has leg spinner Adam Zampa, left arm seamer Isuru Udana and right-handed top-order batsman Gurkeerat Singh Mann in their playing XI. Players to sit out are Umesh Yadav, Josh Phillippe and Dale Steyn.

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, James Pattinson, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah Royal Challengers Bangalore: Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (capt), AB de Villiers (wk, possibly), Gurkeerat Singh , Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa, Navdeep Saini.

