Mumbai Indians Post 162-9 Against Chennai Super Kings In IPL Opener

Abu Dhabi: Defending champions Mumbai Indians posted a challenging 162 for nine against Chennai Super Kings in the opening match of the 13th Indian Premier League here on Saturday. Saurabh Tiwary blasted 42 off 31 balls to emerge as the top-scorer, while Quinton de Kock made a 20-ball 33 at the top after Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni won the toss and elected to bowl.

For CSK, Lungi Ngidi (3/38) was the most successful bowler while Ravindra Jadeja (2/42) and Deepak Chahar (2/32) captured two wickets apiece and Sam Curran (1/28) and Piyush Chawla (4/21) picked one each. Brief Score: Mumbai Indians: 162 for 9 in 20 overs (Saurabh Tiwary 42; Lungi Ngidi 3/38, Ravindra Jadeja 2/42).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor