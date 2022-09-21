Mumbai: Injured Minor Girl, On Way to Meet Her Mother After Accident, Dies at Rly Platform; Bus Driver Held

In a tragic incident, a nine-year-old girl died at the Dadar railway station two days after being hit by a speeding school bus in Kandivali East in Mumbai. According to police, the driver involved in the hit-and-run case was identified and arrested with the help of CCTV footage recovered from the accident site.

Sharing the details, the police on Tuesday said the girl identified as Shivani Jadhav was living with her grandmother Lalita in Mumbai. She lost her life as she refused treatment after the accident and insisted to go back to her mother, who resides in the Jalgaon district’s Bhusawal area.

The accident took place on September 10 when Lalita asked Shivani to go and buy some coriander from a nearby market. According to Hindustan Times, the FIR said that Shivani was on the way to a store when a speeding school bus hit her badly following which she fell on the road. The front wheel of the bus hit her abdomen and instead of stopping the vehicle, the driver continued to drive and fled from the spot.

Locals took her to a nearby hospital and called up her grandmother. Doctors advised Lalita to take her granddaughter to another hospital but the girl refused to go and insisted to return to her Bhusawal home to meet her mother.

On September 12, when the girl was at the Dadar railway station with her grandmother to take a train to Bhusawal, she complained of severe abdominal pain, collapsed and died at the platform. The Dadar Government Railway Police staff immediately took her to a medical facility where she was declared brought dead by doctors.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, police said the girl’s father came to Mumbai on September 13 and filed a complaint against the bus driver who got arrested with the help of CCTVs of the day of the accident.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here