Mumbai Issues Guidelines for Ganeshotsav Celebrations: List of Do's and Don'ts

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday announced fresh Covid-19 restrictions ahead of the Ganeshotsav celebrations in Mumbai.

The BMC and the Maharashtra government has appealed to the public to celebrate the festival in a simple manner in view of the Covid-19 situation in the state. “It is necessary to celebrate Ganeshotsav only by protecting oneself and one’s family from this scourge. For this, the following restrictions should be observed during this year’s (2021) Ganeshotsav, an appeal is being made by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation for the safety of devotees, according to the statement a notice issued by the Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation.

• Domestic Idol Procession: The should be no procession for the arrival of Ganesha idols. A group of maximum five persons will be allowed for arrival. These people should be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and should have taken the second dose before 15 days. The idol of Lord Ganesha should not be more than two feet high for domestic celebrations.

•

Public Idol Procession:

There shall be 10 people at the time of arrival of public Ganesha idols and will be required to wear masks and observe social distance. These people should be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and the second dose should have been taken before 15 days. The idol of Lord Ganesha should not be more than four feet high for public celebrations. No procession of any kind should be taken out for arrival.

•

Idol Immersion:

The idol for the domestic Ganeshotsav should preferably be made of shadu or, if possible, metal/marble. People are encouraged to worship idols in the house instead of the traditional shadu Ganesha idols this year in a bid to avoid large crowds during arrival and immersion of idols.

• Online Darshan: In the meeting held chaired by the city Mayor and representatives of Ganeshotsav Mandal on September 2, it was decided that Ganeshotsav Mandals should provide darshan facility to the devotees via online, cable network, website, Facebook, social media etc.

•

Organic Nirmalya:

Public Ganeshotsav Mandals should ensure that at least Nirmalya will be created by using garlands/flowers etc, sparingly.

•

Immersion:

If the household Ganesha idol is environmentally friendly, it should be immersed in a bucket or drum at home if possible. Ihe idol should be immersed at a nearby artificial immersion site. Public Ganeshotsav Mandals should also give priority to immersion of idols at the nearest artificial immersion site.

•

Domestic Immersion procession:

At the time of immersion of domestic Ganeshotsav, there should be a maximum of five persons for immersion. These people should be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and should have taken the second dose before 15 days.

• When immersing domestic Ganesha idols, all domestic Ganesha idols in the entire chali/building should not be taken together for immersion. Masks/shields etc, should be strictly used and children and senior citizens should avoid the site for safety reasons.

•

Public Idol Immersion:

There shall be no more than 10 people at the time of immersion of public Ganesha idols. Those in attendance should wear masks and observe social distance. These people should be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and should have taken the second dose before 15 days. No procession of any kind should take place.

• Public Ganeshotsav Mandals should not take the vehicle carrying the idol from the mandapa to the immersion site unlike processions. Vehicle during immersion and are not to allow devotees to take darshan/worship of Ganesha idol on the roads.

• Devotees should also note that no procession is allowed during Ganeshotsav 2021.

• Immersion Sites: There are a total of 73 natural immersion sites in Mumbai. There is a disciplined system of idol collection provided by the Municipal Corporation with additional workforce. Ganesha idols should be given to them. It is forbidden for citizens or activists of public Ganeshotsav Mandals to go directly to the water and immerse idols at these natural immersion sites.

• Artificial Immersion Sites: To reduce the congestion at natural immersion sites, artificial lakes have also been constructed at 173 places in 24 divisions of the corporation. Devotees living near the artificial lake should use this artificial lake whenever possible.

• Ganesh Idol Collection Centres: Some Ganesh idol collection centers have been set up under some departments of NMC.

• Pooja at Mandal/Home Before Immersion: It is mandatory to perform proper pooja and aarti of the idol at home or in the mandal of the mandal before handing over the idol to the municipal management available at the idol collection center, artificial lakes or natural immersion sites.

• Covid Mandates: Strict adherence to social distancing rules, masks, sanitisers, etc are mandated during immersion.

• Containment Zones: The immersion of the idol of the public Ganeshotsav Mandal in the containment zone should be done in the mandapa or should postpone the immersion. Arrangements have to be made at home for immersion of Ganesha idols in sealed buildings.

• If the house/building is declared as a restricted area during Ganeshotsav, the mandated rules should be followed.

• The rules laid down by BMC/Police Administration should be strictly followed.

• No action should be taken during the festival to spread the coronavirus. Those found guilty will be liable to strict action under the Infectious Diseases Act, 1897, National Disaster Prevention Act, 2005 and Bhadavi Act, 1860.

