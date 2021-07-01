Mumbai Jewellery Heist: 5, Including 18-year-old Who Shot Dahisar Jeweller, Arrested

A day after a jeweller was shot dead and his shop was looted in broad daylight in Mumbai’s Dahisar area, the police have arrested five people, including an 18-year-old.

On Wednesday, three armed robbers had allegedly opened fire in a jewellery shop, shot the owner from point-blank range, and decamped with over 300 grams of gold jewellery. The incident took place around 10.45 am when the three scooter-borne men entered the shop located at Gawde Nagar and opened fire.

The incident sent shockwaves amongst the jeweller community in Mumbai. Police say the situation got so sensitive that a curfew-like situation arose. A case of murder was registered and the police started the hunt for the masked assailants.

On Thursday, the Mumbai police announced that they have cracked the case in 12 hours and arrested five accused in this case. According to the police, during the investigation, it was revealed that robbery was the main intention behind the crime. Joint CP, Law & Order, Vishwas Nagre Patil said, “A scooter used in the crime had been stolen. The accused came from Indore and stole the two-wheeler locally. They had even procured weapons from Madhya Pradesh and practiced shooting in the jungles there."

Describing it as a well-hatched plan, he said that there were three executors and two conspirators.

“Another Honda city car was used to do a recce. We nabbed the owner of the car. Upon inquiry, we got pictures of the other three accused from his social media account. The one who shot the jeweller is an 18-year-old and probably has a criminal record too. Prima facie, the intention was robbery. The accused were told that the jeweller had a button close to the table that locks the safety vault - that’s why they shot him first and then took the 30 tolas of gold.”

The police team investigated all angles, scanned CCTV footage, and recorded statements. Stolen gold and weapons used in this case have also been seized. The conspiracy was hatched in MP, executed in Dahisar, and the accused fled to Gujarat after committing the crime.

According to police one key conspirator in the case who gave them weapons and details on the heist is still absconding.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here