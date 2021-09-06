Mumbai Joins Pune, Thane to Return on List of Top 5 Maharashtra Districts With Most Active Covid Cases

The commercial capital of India, Mumbai, is once again among the top five districts in Maharashtra with the most number of active cases. The weekly positivity rate in Maharashtra has climbed to 2.71% in the last week as against 2.58% during the last week of August.

The Health Department, at a virtual medical conference on Covid-19 management in the state, said that there has been a slight increase in active cases in the state in the last 10 days.

In Mumbai, Covid-19 cases were limited to between 200 and 300 in the first three weeks of August.

The top five districts account for nearly 72% of the state’s total active cases, the data showed. Accounting for nearly 30% of the load, Pune topped the list, followed by Thane (14%), Satara (12%), Ahmednagar (10%), and Mumbai (8%).

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray who addressed the conference, said, “We have augmented the health infrastructure but there is a limitation to oxygen production and its

availability. Even today, we are using 150 metric tons daily for non-Covid patients and 200 metric tons for Covid patients."

“There are a few people who want us to reopen everything… temples. But, we don’t want to be in a situation where everything has to be shut down once again. Let us keep in mind that we don’t put the lives of the public in our politics,” the CM said.

Maharashtra reported 4,057 coronavirus positive cases on Sunday, which took the state’s infection tally to 64,86,174, while the death of 67 patients pushed the toll to 1,37,774, the health department said.

A total of 5,916 patients recuperated during the day, taking the recovery count to 62,94,767.

There are 50,095 active COVID-19 cases in the state, the department said in a statement. So far, 5,48,54,018 people have been tested across the state. Maharashtra’s recovery rate is 97.05 per cent now and the fatality rate is 2.12 per cent, it said.

Mumbai reported 495 cases and two deaths on Sunday, which took its tally to 7,46,341 and toll to 15,993. Mumbai division, which comprises the city and its satellite townships, reported 985 cases and five deaths. With this, the caseload of the region rose to 16,68,415 and death toll to 35,078.

Nashik division recorded 781 new cases, including 652 in Ahmednagar district, while Pune division logged 1,728 cases, including 517 in Satara district, 364 in Solapur district and 426 in Pune district.

Kolhapur division reported 356 cases, Aurangabad division 23, Latur division 142 cases, Akola division 18 and Nagpur division reported 24 cases during the day, the department said. The coronavirus figures in Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 64,86,174, death toll 1,37,774, recoveries 62,94,767, total number of tests 5,48,54,018, active cases 50,095.

