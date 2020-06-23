Mumbai Joint Commissioner Santosh Rastogi Transferred to Delhi

The Mumbai Police's joint commissioner (crime) Santosh Rastogi was on Tuesday given charge as the additional resident commissioner of Maharashtra Sadan in New Delhi, an official here said.

The state government issued Rastogi's transfer order along with similar orders for a few more IAS officers, the official said.

Rastogi, a 1998 batch IPS officer, has served in the Mumbai police force as joint commissioner (crime) and joint commissioner (administration).

During his tenure, the crime branch arrested fugitive gangster Ejaz Lakdawala, who was wanted in several extortion cases.

While working with the CBI, Rastogi had supervised the investigation into the 2G spectrum allocation scam.