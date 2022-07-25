Mumbai Juhu Beach Visitors Advised to be Cautious as Jellyfish, Tarballs Wash Ashore

Several tarballs and jellyfish got washed ashore on Mumbai’s popular Juhu beach, following which lifeguards asked visitors not to venture into the waters, a police official said on Monday. The blue coloured jellyfish and tarballs, which are lumps of solidified crude oil, surfaced on the beach here on Sunday.

The jellyfish have tentacles and their sting can be painful. Hence, lifeguards advised people visiting the beach to stay cautious and avoid coming in contact with the marine organisms and tarballs, the official said.

A large number of jellyfish get washed ashore during the monsoon season every year. Earlier, after some incidents of drowning, visitors were allowed at the Juhu beach only from 6 am to 10 am.

But, the restrictions have now been lifted and the beach remains crowded on Sundays, the official said.

