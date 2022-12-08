CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#AssemblyElections#FIFAWorldCup#BiggBoss16#WorldCupPointsTable
Home » News » India » Mumbai: Labour Contractor Injured in Thane Firing Dies
1-MIN READ

Mumbai: Labour Contractor Injured in Thane Firing Dies

PTI

Last Updated: December 08, 2022, 09:59 IST

Thane, India

The assailant fled from the spot after the shootout. (Representative image: Shutterstock)

The assailant fled from the spot after the shootout. (Representative image: Shutterstock)

Rivalry over providing labour contracts is suspected to be the motive behind the killing, police said

A 33-year-old labour contractor shot at allegedly by a motorcycle-borne person has died of his injuries in Maharashtra’s Thane district, police said on Thursday. Rivalry over providing labour contracts is suspected to be the motive behind the killing, they said.

The contractor, Ganesh Kokate, was going in his car on Wednesday evening when the assailant fired at him from point blank range near Kasheli village on Thane-Bhiwandi road, police said.

Local police and his relatives rushed him to a private hospital where he was later declared dead, Narpoli police station’s senior inspector Madan Ballal said.

The assailant, who fled from the spot, has been identified and efforts are on to nab him, he said.

RELATED NEWS

Kokate, a labour contractor, had a number of criminal cases registered against him, police said.

On September 18 this year, Kokate survived an attempt on his life when four to five persons fired at him when he was travelling in his car. He had escaped unhurt at that time. The police had registered a case and arrested two persons.

Read all the Latest India News here

Tags:
first published:December 08, 2022, 09:59 IST
last updated:December 08, 2022, 09:59 IST