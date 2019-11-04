Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Mumbai Labourer Working Sans Safety Gear Falls to Death From 8th Floor

The labourer's colleagues alleged that they were not provided necessary safety gear like a helmet, safety net and jackets by the builder concerned.

PTI

Updated:November 4, 2019, 6:57 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Mumbai Labourer Working Sans Safety Gear Falls to Death From 8th Floor
Representative image (Photo courtesy: Reuters)

Mumbai: A 34-year-old labourer died on Monday after he fell off the 8th floor of an under-construction building in suburban Kandivali in Mumbai, police said.

Exact circumstances surrounding the fall of the deceased Ram Nivas Saha, who was working at the construction site of a residential project, are being investigated.

Saha's colleagues alleged they were not provided necessary safety gear like a helmet, safety net and jackets by the builder concerned, a police official said, adding that their claims are being verified.

"Appropriate action will be initiated if the claims are found to be true," he said.

Saha, who suffered serious injuries, was declared dead at a civic-run hospital, he said. A case of accidental death has been registered.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram