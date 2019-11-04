Mumbai Labourer Working Sans Safety Gear Falls to Death From 8th Floor

Mumbai: A 34-year-old labourer died on Monday after he fell off the 8th floor of an under-construction building in suburban Kandivali in Mumbai, police said.

Exact circumstances surrounding the fall of the deceased Ram Nivas Saha, who was working at the construction site of a residential project, are being investigated.

Saha's colleagues alleged they were not provided necessary safety gear like a helmet, safety net and jackets by the builder concerned, a police official said, adding that their claims are being verified.

"Appropriate action will be initiated if the claims are found to be true," he said.

Saha, who suffered serious injuries, was declared dead at a civic-run hospital, he said. A case of accidental death has been registered.

