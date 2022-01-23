CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#INDvsSA#Movies#Omicron#AssemblyElections#BiggBoss15#PKL
Home » News » India » 'Deliberate Poisoning' Likely Cause Behind Death of 57 Turtles at Lake Near Mumbai, Six Rescued
1-MIN READ

'Deliberate Poisoning' Likely Cause Behind Death of 57 Turtles at Lake Near Mumbai, Six Rescued

Indian flapshell turtles are not particularly rare but are a protected species under the Wildlife Protection Act. (Image for representation: @FTTFIndia/Twitter)

Indian flapshell turtles are not particularly rare but are a protected species under the Wildlife Protection Act. (Image for representation: @FTTFIndia/Twitter)

Conservation workers were alerted to the incident after a local politician asked them to investigate foul smell around body of water in Kalyan.

Deliberate poisoning is likely to blame for the death of dozens of turtles at a lake near Mumbai, said wildlife experts. Conservation workers were alerted to the incident after a local politician asked them to investigate a foul smell around the body of water in Kalyan, about 50 km from Mumbai.

Suhas Pawar of Wild Animal and Reptile Rescue conservation group said 57 Indian flapshell turtles had been killed while another six were rescued. He told AFP that local residents likely killed the reptiles to stop them from eating fish they were illegally breeding in the lake.

“Everything is being investigated now, a post-mortem and scientific analysis will reveal the exact cause of these deaths," Pawar said. He added that Covid-19 restrictions over the past two years had likely led to a surge in the local turtle population.

“Restrictions on human activity likely increased the fish stocks at the lake and these turtles were now growing in numbers by feeding on them, which angered some locals," Pawar said.

RELATED NEWS

Indian flapshell turtles are not particularly rare but are a protected species under the Wildlife Protection Act.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

Tags
first published:January 23, 2022, 17:18 IST