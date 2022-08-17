Lalbaugcha as Ram Temple, Ganesh Galli as Kashi Vishwanath: Mumbai Pandals Readies for Special Ganesh Chaturthi

Lalbaugcha Raja, one of the most popular and visiter Ganesh idols in Mumbai, will have its theme around the Ayodhya Ram temple. Visits to Ganpati mandals had been restricted in the past two years due to the Covid pandemic and people had been only allowed online darshan.

However, this year Eknath Shinde government has allowed all devotees to visit Ganesh pandals this time. The Ganpati mandals have started preparation of the pandal for the 11-day festival which starts from August 31.

Prominent art director Nitin Chandrakant Desai will organise the decorations at the Lalbaugcha Raja, a report in Mid Day said.

“Lalbaugcha Raja idol has always been a big attraction for people and we have different themes every year. The theme for this year is the Ayodhya Ram temple. At the entrance, there will be a Ram mandir with Lord Ram’s idol. We will also have a replica of the dome of the Ayodhya temple,” Sudhir Salvi, a member of Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, reportedly said.

Meanwhile, Ganesh Galli Mandal, another popular Lalbaug-based Mandal, has decided to replicate Varanasi’s famous Kashi Vishwanath temple this year.

An organiser of the mandal said that since these temples have a history to narrate, so they try to replicate the historic temples so that those who are not able to visit the temples are able to see the replicas in Mumbai.

Another temple, Andhericha Raja, has also decided to skip the usual temple theme and make a replica of the Laxmi Vilas Palace situated in Gujarat’s Vadodara.

In one of the Kalachowki pandals, a replica of Indra Darbar has been planned. A Chembur-based mandal has started preparations to build a pandal depicting 75 years of country’s Independence.

