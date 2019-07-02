Take the pledge to vote

Mumbai Lashed by Heavy Rains ; Several Flights Cancelled, Train Services hit

Jul 02, 2019 02:40 PM IST India India
Over 25 people have been killed in rain-related incidents in Mumbai and Pune, with heavy rains forcing authorities to declare a public holiday today to ensure safety of Mumbaikars. At least 18 people were killed and six others injured after a compound wall collapsed on Tuesday due to heavy rains in Malad area here, NDRF officials said. The incident happened around 2am when the compound wall in Pimpripada of Malad East area collapsed and people living in shanties adjacent to wall got trapped under the debris.

