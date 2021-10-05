Mumbai Lawyer Critical After Drunk Businessman Crashes BMW into Her Car on Bandra-Worli Sea Link

A 30-year-old advocate suffered severe head injuries and was admitted to the ICU at a hospital after her car was rammed into by another vehicle driven by an ‘inebriated’ driver on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link in the early hours of Sunday.

According to a report by The Indian Express, the victim is identified as Saloni Samir Lakhiya (30), an advocate by profession and a resident of Khar (west).

The incident took place around 1.30 am on the northbound stretch of Bandra-Worli Sea Link when Lakhiya was driving back home in her Celerio car, said the police.

The accused, Sachin Kharatmal (45), a resident of Malad west, was driving a BMW car and was in an inebriated condition at the time of the accident, said the police. Kharatmal was returning home with his sister and brother-in-law. He crashed his car into Lakhiya’s from the rear, severely damaging the car, said the police.

The police rushed Lakhiya to Bhabha hospital and after that, her relatives admitted her to a private hospital where her condition is said to be serious. Kharatmal’s sister fractured her hand in the accident.

Assistant sub-inspector Dilip Sawant, who was on duty, registered a suo moto FIR against Kharatmal for rash driving, causing grievous injury, dangerous driving and drunk driving under IPC and MV Act.

Kharatmal was granted bail on Sunday. The police said it was not a case of hit-and-run as the accused was arrested from the spot and his car was seized.

Saloni’s cousin Amrita Warrier tweeted, “My cousin is in the ICU after meeting with an accident on the sealink late Saturday night after an idiotic BMW rammed into her car.

Apparently, some other motorists passing by put this out on social media and took her to Bhabha hospital. No ambulance was available at the late hour. An FIR has been lodged and hopefully CCTV footage will provide vital clues and help nail the person behind the wheel of the BMW. Her car has been completely mangled from behind.”

“I’m assuming the BMW person was flying on the sea link at a speed known to him/her only,” she added.

