Mumbai: LED Board on Worli-Bound Road Displays 'Smoke Weed Everyday' Message, Picture Goes Viral

The LED display board on the Worli-bound road in Mumbai flashed a rather peculiar message to its commuters on Monday. The message read ‘Smoke weed everyday’, one that was allegedly caused due to ‘technical glitch’.

According to an India Today report, the bikers and drivers on the road witnessed the message and were quick to share pictures on social media. The LED board was located not so far away from the junction starting from Haji Ali dargah towards the city bakery/ Worli Naka junction.

Pravin Padwal, the Joint commissioner of traffic, said “L&T company had installed the LED display board for diversion on the north bound from Haji Ali to the Lotus junction. When discussed with L&T engineer Thackeray, he said that some technical glitch caused the faulty message."

Padwal further said that the IT team has been contacted regarding the glitch and the display board has been closed temporarily.

The incident took place on Monday evening when the display board usually operates. It is helmed by L&T (Larsen and Toubro), who are also engaged in the construction of MCRP (Mumbai Coastal Road Project). The project aims to connect South Mumbai to the North part of the city.

A video from Monday evening shows commuters driving past the LED display that flashed the ‘smoke weed everyday’ message. The display board was closed down after traffic officials were made aware of the glitch.

Read all the Latest India News here