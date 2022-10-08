Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out On 12th Floor of Residential Building, No Casualties Reported

A fire broke out on the 12th floor of a residential building in New Tilak Nagar area in Mumbai’s Chembur on Saturday afternoon. There were no reports of anyone getting injured and a fire-fighting operation was underway, news agency PTI reported quoting a civic official said.

According to Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), the blaze has been declared level 2 and no casualties have been reported yet due to the fire.

“Level 2 fire reported in the New Tilak Nagar area, near Lokmanya Tilak Terminal around 2:43pm. Fire tenders on spot. No loss of life has been reported yet,” news agency ANI reported citing MFB.

