Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out On 12th Floor of Residential Building, No Casualties Reported

By: News Desk

Edited By: Sanstuti Nath

News18.com

Last Updated: October 08, 2022, 16:14 IST

Mumbai, India

According to Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), the blaze has been declared level 2 and no casualties have been reported yet due to the fire (Image: ANI)

"Level 2 fire reported in the New Tilak Nagar area, near Lokmanya Tilak Terminal around 2:43pm. Fire tenders on spot. No loss of life has been reported yet," Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) said

A fire broke out on the 12th floor of a residential building in New Tilak Nagar area in Mumbai’s Chembur on Saturday afternoon. There were no reports of anyone getting injured and a fire-fighting operation was underway, news agency PTI reported quoting a civic official said.

According to Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), the blaze has been declared level 2 and no casualties have been reported yet due to the fire.

“Level 2 fire reported in the New Tilak Nagar area, near Lokmanya Tilak Terminal around 2:43pm. Fire tenders on spot. No loss of life has been reported yet,” news agency ANI reported citing MFB.

first published:October 08, 2022, 16:09 IST
last updated:October 08, 2022, 16:14 IST