Mumbai Limps Back to Normalcy as Rains Subside, Fewer Trains to Run Today
At 375.2 mm, Mumbai rainfall in the 24-hour period before 8.30 am Tuesday was the highest since the July 26, 2005 deluge. It widely affected public transport.
People walk on the railway tracks as heavy monsoon rains hit the local train services, in Mumbai. (Image: PTI)
Mumbai: India's financial capital limped back to normalcy on Wednesday morning with public transport resuming services after torrential rains, that lashed the city since Sunday, subsided.
At 375.2 mm, the rainfall in the 24-hour period before 8.30 am Tuesday was the highest since the July 26, 2005, deluge in Mumbai. It had widely affected train and bus services while several flights had to be diverted from Mumbai airport and others were delayed for hours.
A senior Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official Wednesday said that with respite from incessant showers, there was no more water logging in any parts of the city and suburban trains and BEST buses were running according to schedule.
According to a BEST spokesperson, out of 3,203 buses, 2,950 were plying on roads.
The Central Railway has decided to operate its suburban services in Mumbai division on Sunday time table, which means it will ply fewer trains, compared to weekdays when trains are run in full capacity.
"In view of IMD forecast of very heavy rainfall coupled with high tide on Wednesday, Central Railway will run suburban services on July 3 in Mumbai Division as per Sunday timetable," chief spokesperson of Central Railway Sunil Udasi said.
Special suburban services will be operated if the need arises, he said. However, Western Railway's services were normal, giving much respite to commuters.
No major accidents were reported on Wednesday, except a fire in an electric meter box at Tagore Nagar in suburban Vikhroli (E). A BMC spokesperson said two persons suffered burn injuries in the incident and have been admitted to Sion Hospital.
