Mumbai Local Will Resume from August 15; Here's What You Need to Do to Board the Service

In a major relief to the people in Mumbai, the Maharashtra government on Sunday granted permission to fully vaccinated people to travel in local trains from August 15. Announcing the decision, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said the government was considering relaxations for fully vaccinated people in the state. “I have asked industries to stagger the office timings," he said.

The move comes amid repeated appeals from several travel bodies and citizens. Restrictions were imposed on ordinary commuters on Mumbai’s suburban railways as the state reeled under the second wave of COVID-19. “We all know that we have not yet fully recovered from the second wave. There is also the risk of a potential third wave. The central government has also repeatedly warned you about this," Thackeray said.

Here’s what the Mumbaikars need to do to be able to board the local trains:

- Be Fully Vaccinated: Only passengers who have taken both doses of the vaccine will be allowed to board the trains.

- 14 Days After Second Jab: People will be allowed to travel in Mumbai local trains only after 14 days of receiving the second jab.

- Get Monthly Train Passes: Passengers will require a monthly pass to travel in the Mumbai local trains.

Passengers who have a smartphone can download the train pass through the mobile app.

Those who do not have a smartphone can take photo passes from municipal ward offices in the city as well as suburban railway stations.

These passes for local travel will have QR codes so that the railway administration can verify its authenticity.

The Maharashtra CM said, in order to continue the economic cycle, we are imposing certain criteria and restrictions to allow ordinary passengers to travel locally. “I urge you not to allow anyone to obtain passes illegally. Take two doses of the vaccine and travel," Thackeray added.

Maharashtra reported 5,508 new Covid-19 cases, 4,895 recoveries, and 151 deaths in the last 24 hours.

