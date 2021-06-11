Mega Block on Central Railway on Sunday; Check Diverted Mumbai Train Routes Here

The Central Railway on Friday said it will operate a mega block on its suburban sections in Mumbai division on June 13 to carry out various engineering and maintenance works to ensure safety of passengers.

Down line fast/semi-fast services leaving Mulund from 10.43 am to 3.46 pm will be diverted on Down fast line between Mulund and Kalyan stations, halting at Thane, Diva, Dombivali stations and will arrive destination 10 minutes behind schedule.

Up slow/semi-fast services leaving Kalyan from 10.37 am to 3.51 pm will be diverted on Up fast line between Kalyan and Mulund stations, halting at Dombivali, Diva, Thane stations and further will be re-diverted on Up Slow line at Mulund station and will arrive destination 10 minutes behind schedule.

Up harbour line services to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus leaving Panvel/Belapur from 10.49 am to 4.01 pm and Down harbour line services to Panvel/Belapur leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 10.03 am to 3.16 pm and will remain cancelled.

Up Trans-harbour line services to Thane leaving Panvel from 09.01 am to 3.53 pm will Down and Trans-harbour line services to Panvel leaving Thane from 10.01 am to 3.20 pm will remain cancelled.

Up BSU line services for Nerul/Belapur leaving Kharkopar from 10.45 am to 4.00 pm and Down BSU line services for Kharkopar leaving Nerul/Belapur from 10.15 am to 3.32 pm will remain cancelled.

Moreover, special trains will be run on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus- Vashi section during the block period.

Trans-harbour line services will be available between Thane-Vashi/Nerul stations during the block period.

“These maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused," the official release from the Central Railways reads.

