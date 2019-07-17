Mumbai Local Train Services on Central Line Disrupted After Overhead Wire Falls, 2 Women Injured

Mumbai: Local train services of the Central Railway were disrupted for over three hours on Wednesday after an overhead electric wire broke and fell between Vithalwadi and Kalyan stations," an official said.

Two women received minor injuries when the wire fell, he said.

The technical snag occurred around 8.28 am, halting the train services due to which hundreds of commuters were stranded in local trains and on platforms of various stations during the morning rush hour.

"The overhead equipment broke down between Vithalwadi and Kalyan stations on the Up line and the technical team worked on a war footing to fix the problem," Central Railway's chief spokesperson Sunil Udasi said.

Special bus services were also run to ferry the stranded commuters, the official said.

"The train services resumed at 11.45 am. We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused," he said.

All possible steps were taken, by running special buses, trains and giving additional halts to Mail/Express trains, to clear the suburban traffic, Udsai said.

"Two women also received minor injuries in the incident," he added.

Special train services were also arranged from Ambernath to Karjat and Khopoli as well as from Kalyan, Dombivali and Thane to clear the peak-hour rush at these stations, another railway official said.