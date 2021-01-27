Mumbai Local Train Services to Resume Fully From January 29

The Mumbai Local trains will be resuming its normal service from January 29. This comes after a review meeting was chaired by the Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray which was attended by government, railway and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials. The Western Railway is planning to open local trains for all from Friday. A letter has been sent to all the station masters by the Traffic Control Department of the Mumbai Central Division of Western Railway regarding the same.

As reported by the Mumbai Mirror, the station masters have been notified that they have to run a full schedule from Friday, January 29. Currently, the Western and Central lines are open only for commuters who provide essential services. During off-peak hours, women are freely allowed to use train services. After the current decision, everyone will be able to access the local train services.

Speaking about the development, officials from the Central Railway said that they have started working on full resumption of the services. However, they said that no official orders have been received in this regard, reported Mumbai Mirror.

The report also says that as per the officials, various models are being discussed in order to resume the services fully. An official said that perhaps full services will be resumed only during the non-peak hours initially.

Before the Covid-19 lockdown in March 2020, as many as 80 lakh passengers used the local train services in Mumbai. Currently, there are 20 lakh passengers and if experts are to be believed then the number may not touch 80 lakh again anytime soon. This is because of the reason that many people are working from home now.

The Western Railway has 1,201 train services running currently but from Friday, the number will go up to 1,367. As many as 1,580 services a day are run by the Central Railway but from January 29, 1,774 trains will be operated.