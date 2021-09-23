Mumbai Local Train Update: Central Railway to Hold 10-hour Mega Block Between Kalwa and Mumbra on Sunday

The Central Railway (CR) will operate a 10-hour special traffic and power block between Kalwa-Mumbra Up slow line on Sunday, September 26, from 8 am to 6 pm. The block is being undertaken for construction work of the fifth and sixth railway line between Diva and Thane stations, the CR said in a release. According to the release, “certain suburban services will be cancelled but special services will run for the benefit of passengers." It further stated that the CR have asked Maharashtra Government authorities to arrange buses for the convenience of passengers traveling in block affected areas. Local trains are Mumbai’s lifeline, carrying 70 lakh passengers daily.

Here’s all you need to know before planning to travel by Mumbai Local trains on Sunday:

Up slow/semi fast services leaving Kalyan from 7.27 am to 5.40 pm will be diverted o­n Up fast line between Diva and Mulund stations, further rediverted at Mulund and arrive their destination 10 minutes behind schedule.

All locals leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus between 8 am and 5 pm and arriving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus between 9 am and 7 pm will arrive destination 10 minutes behind schedule.

Last local before block for Kalwa and Mumbra stations from Diva will depart at 7.38 am.

First local after block for Kalwa and Mumbra stations from Diva will depart at 6.02 pm.

