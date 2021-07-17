Mumbai Local Trains Commuter Associations Threaten to hold Protests for Reopening of Services

People across Mumbai use local trains for commutation. Majority of the people prefer this mode as it is less time-consuming and more pocket-friendly. However, ever since the lockdown to curtail the spread of coronavirus was imposed, the Maharashtra government did not allow anyone, except those in essential services, to use the facility.

Since, now the lockdown has been eased, commuters organisations of the Mumbai local have been demanding permission from the government to lift the restrictions. Till now, there has been no response from the government or the authorities in this regard. Various online campaigns have been launched by these organisations to make their demands heard.

Mumbai Rail Pravasi Sangh (MRPS) has declared that they will be holding demonstrations to express their displeasure against the government’s behaviour. They have also threatened to wear a black band as a mark of protest. Madhu Kotian, president of Mumbai Rail Pravasi Sangh, told the Mid Day that his organisation has been repeatedly filing appeals so that they can help people out. Their main aim is to reduce the suffering of those commuters who have to currently spend a lot of time waiting for buses. He has also added that even though he and his team are making constant efforts, their voice is not being heard.

The MRPS president has expressed that the state’s current behaviour only shows how ignorant they are towards the issue of Mumbaikars. Responding to MRPS’ recent actions, the Mumbai Civic officials revealed that there were plans to ease the restrictions for those people who are fully vaccinated. However, the final decision regarding the same will only be announced by the Uddhav Thackeray government.

Meanwhile, commuter organisations have been trying to come up with strategies and plans that can help in opening up the restrictions so that Mumbaikars can use their ‘lifeline’ at the earliest.

