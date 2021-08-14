The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued 17,759 monthly passes for travel by local trains after the Maharashtra government allowed those fully jabbed to travel by local trains from August 15.

A total of 18,324 passengers underwent the verification process at BMC help desks at 53 railway stations between 7 am to 3 pm, and 17,758 passengers — 12,771 on the Central Railway and 4,987 on Western Railway- were issued train passes, the civic body told news agency PTI.

Meanwhile, the civic body has appealed to citizens to follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour during Ganeshotsav and to not let their guard down in the festive fervor. The civic body, in a meeting with representatives of Ganesh mandals said that the festival should be celebrated just as it was last year.

On Friday, Mumbai reported 285 new coronavirus infections and four fatalities, taking the tally of cases in the city to 7,38,807 and death toll to 15,979. The financial capital witnessed a slight increase in new cases. On Thursday, it had recorded 279 new infections and seven fatalities. The daily deaths due to the pandemic in the city dipped below five for the third time this month.

What are the documents to be carried during travel?

Passengers will have to approach the help desk at stations with a hard copy of their vaccination certificate along with the original and a photocopy of their ID proof. Post verification of the vaccination status, the vaccine certificate, and the photocopy of the ID will be stamped. These will have to be furnished while buying a monthly season ticket from the booking counter.

Travelers are to carry all three documents—monthly pass, stamped vaccination certificate, and photo ID copy while travelling.

Who will be issued passes?

Those who have completed 14 days after the second dose of vaccine will get passes after verification of the Vaccination Final Certificate and photo ID. Monthly and quarterly passes will be issued via the online and offline processes. The Maharashtra government also said that people travelling without valid passes will be fined Rs 500.

Here’s a list of help desks

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Railway Station

Bhivpuri Road Railway Station

Vashi Railway Station

Thane Station

Kalyan Railway Station

Is there any grace period for early booking?

Concerned officials stated they are exploring the possibility of a grace period. “The idea of early booking is that crowds will be distributed across several days till August 15. This would help avoid massive crowding on Day 1,” a senior official said. Issuance of a monthly pass on August 11 would mean commuters losing four days of travel, as they are allowed to board the locals-only from August 15.

