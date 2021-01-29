Mumbai Local Train Services to be Opened for General Public from Feb 1. Check Timings Here

Suburban train services in Mumbai will resume to full service from Monday, February 1, according to an announcement made by the Maharashtra government on Friday. General public will be allowed to travel in Mumbai locals starting Monday, reported Times Now.

However, it was earlier reported that the local trains will resume almost fully from Friday, January 29.

According to the state government's announcement on Friday, passengers can travel on the trains till 7 am from the start of the first local train. Later, they can avail the service from 12 noon till 4 pm and then post 9 pm will the end of the service. During rest of the hours, the trains will be open only for those in essential services - such as frontline workers, healthcare staff and others. Women travellers are allowed to avail the services freely during peak hours.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had recently chaired a meeting to discuss the complete resumption of local train services. The meeting was attended by state government officials, Railway officials and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials. The Mumbai traffic control department reportedly sent a letter to station masters informing them to resume the train services on full schedule from the date declared by the government.

Several models of resuming the train services were reportedly deliberated by the state government. Full services will only be resumed during non-peak hours, an official had informed earlier.

The Maharashtra government also extended the coronavirus-induced lockdown restrictions in the state till February 28. "The state is threatened with the spread of COVID-19 virus and the government feels the need to take emergency measures," read a circular issued by the state government.

The government's guidelines to operationalise 'Mission Begin Again' for easing of restrictions and phase-wise opening will remain in force till February 28, it said, adding that the activities already allowed and permitted from time-to-time will continue.

Till Thursday night, there were 20,18,413 coronavirus positive cases in the state, where 50,944 people have succumbed to the infection.