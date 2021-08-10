Mumbai Local Open for Fully Jabbed. How to Get Passes to Online, Offline? Details Here

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Commission (BMC) on Tuesday issued a set of guidelines for Mumbaikars as the Mumbai local trains will be resuming its services from August 15 for only those who are fully vaccinated against the Covid-19 infection. BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal has informed that railway passes will be issued via both online and offline modes to make it convenient for all passengers.

On Sunday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had announced that the eligible citizens who have completed Covid vaccination, including a period of 14 days after second dose, will be eligible to travel by local train.

The suburban train services in the metropolis were suspended for general public in April this year when the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic was at its peak in Maharashtra. At present, only government employees and essential services staffers are allowed to travel in local trains.

Here’s a detailed information regarding the procedure:

• Offline verification process will be started on August 11 at 53 suburban railway stations in BMC jurisdiction area. These includes stations on the Central, Western and Harbour Line too.

• This offline verification facility will be available at 109 local railway stations in the entire Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR Region) including surrounding cities to Mumbai Metropolis.

• Citizens who have completed 14 days after receiving the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine can go to the nearest railway station with a hard copy of the final vaccination certificate (second dose) along with proof of photo identity. Citizens should note that if they do not have both or even one of these documents, they will be denied entry by the railway administration at the railway station.

• On approaching the ticket window at the railway station, citizens can find the help desks set up by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (or the concerned Municipal Corporation/Municipal Council/Local Self Government). These help desks will be functional in two consecutive sessions, that is from 7 am to 3 pm and from 3 pm to 11 pm.

• The BMC (or concerned local self government) staff at the help desk will check the validity of the final vaccination certificate (second dose) of the concerned citizen on the Cowin app. They will also check the photo ID proof. Once the verification is completed and both the documents are found to be valid, the certificate and the identification proof will be stamped in the prescribed format.

• The stamped Covid Certificate shall be presented at the ticket window at the railway station. Railway Monthly Pass will be issued by Railway, accordingly on its basis. However, this pass-based travel facility will be valid from August 15 only and not before that.

• Citizens who have not been administered even a single dose or have been administered only one dose of the covid-19 vaccine, will not be allowed to travel on suburban trains at present.

• Considering the population of Mumbai Metropolis and Mumbai Region, the number of ticket windows at suburban railway stations will be the same as the number of help desks. Also, verification facility will be available for 16 hours i.e. from 7 am to 11 pm. Therefore, eligible citizens must go to their nearest railway station. However, a humble appeal is being made to the citizens to not crowd unnecessarily.

• Strict police action under the Epidemic Control Act/Disaster Management Act/Indian Penal Code, will be taken if a citizen tries to produce fake/bogus Covid-19 vaccination certificate.

