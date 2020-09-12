Mumbai Local Trains, Kolkata Metro to Allow NEET Candidates to Travel Using ID Cards and Hall Tickets

Students appearing for final year exams and other competitive exams like NEET will be allowed to travel on Mumbai local trains upon producing identity cars and hall tickets, Central Railway announced on Saturday.

In a tweet, Central Railways wrote, "With reference to the permission received from Ministry of Railways, Government of India, students appearing for final year exams and other competitive exams for advance studies as approved by State Government of Maharashtra, are permitted to travel by special suburban services over Mumbai Suburban network."

Students appearing for final exams and other competitive exams for advance studies, please see 👇 pic.twitter.com/hDRhFz1WPd — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) September 12, 2020

Additional counters will also be opened at important stations to make travel convenient for the exam candidates.

Earlier, the Kolkata metro had announced that it would operate train services exclusively for NEET aspirants and their guardians on the date of the examination, i.e., September 13. Examinees will have to show NEET admit cards at the gates of Metro stations, Metro Railway spokesperson Indrani Banerjee had said.

"No token will be issued to commuters and only printed card tickets will be issued to the bonafide students and their guardians," she had said.