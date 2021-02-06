WATCH | Disabled Man Loses Balance While Boarding a Moving Mumbai Local, Just Saved in Time by Railway Cop

Mumbai local trains, which are often in news for accidental deaths, witnessed another incident of careless travelling when a disabled man was boarding a moving train at Panvel station. However, a Railway Protection Force personnel pulled the towards the platform.

This comes days after some media reports stated that 558 people died in January-March 2020, 115 in April-July and 314 in August-November, even as the locals were not operational from March 22 till mid-June. Track-crossing contributed to 64% of all 987 deaths this year and remained the leading cause of rail accidents.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Railway Protection Force personnel stopped a differently-abled man from boarding a moving train at Panvel station, yesterday.(Video Source: RPF) pic.twitter.com/WPGWFa9ICQ — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2021

The Kalyan-Kasara and Kalyan-Badlapur belts together were the deadliest this year, claiming 158 lives. Thane-Diva, Diva-Kalamboli and Thane-Airoli sections saw high number of fatalities (127) together. Over 800 male commuters died in mishaps which is more than seven times the number of female, a Times of India report stated.

The Jogeshwari-Vile Parle belt witnessed the biggest drop in casualties between January and November 2020 compared to the same period last year. From 99 casualties, the figure dropped 76% to 24. One reason could be closure of Mumbai Metro services till October which translated into fewer passengers at Andheri railway station.

Maharashtra had reported the highest number of railway accidents in the country in 2019 (6,338 cases), accounting for nearly 23% out of total 27,987 cases, according to NRCB data.