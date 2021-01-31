Mumbai Locals Resume Service From Monday: A Timeline of How the City's Lifeline Bounced Back

Mumbai locals are considered to be the lifeline of the financial capital of the country. Daily footfalls correspond to a sizeable proportion of the city's total population — around 7.5 million people a day.

But because of Covid-19, the train services in the city were suspended on March 22. While over the last few months, local train services were made available to some people who worked in sectors that offer essential services, the local trains will be available to the public from February 1.

Here is a timeline of the Mumbai local trains ever since it got suspended:

March 22- Mumbai local trains were suspended.

June 15- After almost 3 months, 120 services are resumed and a handful trains ply only essential staff.

July 24- Experiment with flap barrier gates and OCR scanning ticket readers.

July 30- Discussions around making QR code passes compulsory

September 5- Pharmaceutical, pathological and lab testing employees allowed to travel using Mumbai local.

September 10- Aircraft maintenance crew, private electricity supply companies staff allowed to take locals.

September 19- Co-operative and private bank employees get nod too.

September 21- Local services increased to 500 from 350.

September 28- Demo flap barrier gates installed at Mumbai's CSMT.

October 2- Private security guards in uniform get permission.

October 15- AC locals resumed by Western Railways, services up to 700.

October 17- All women commuters allowed by the state government.

October 26- Practicing lawyers get nod to travel.

November 13- Teaching and non-teaching staff get nod to travel.

November 20- Last suburban corridor opened.

November 24- Railways paste distance marker stickers on seats.

November 26- No children on board locals with women.

January 29- Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announces all local trains will resume services from 1 February.