Mumbai Locals to Resume from Today with Curbs: Here's All You Need to Know Before Heading Out

Mumbai: The Western and Central Railway have decided to resume selected Mumbai subrban services over main line and harbour line from Monday only for 'essential staff identified by the state government'. These trains will run from 5.30 am to 11.30 pm with interval of approximately 15 minutes.

According to a statement by Western Railway, 73 pairs of suburban services, including eight pairs between Virar and Dahanu Road, will run from June 15. Maximum services will run between Churchgate and Virar, but few will also run up to Dahanu Road, it said.

These services will run as fast local train over WR, between CCG and Borivali and will run as slow beyond Borivali.

On the other hand, the plan for resuming services on CR includes 200 trains (100 up and 100 down). While 130 will run between CSMT and Kasara/Karjat/Kalyan/Thane, 70 trains will run between CSMT and Panvel.

"The arrival and departure train timings arriving at CSMT suiting to the duty shifts i.e. 7 hrs, 9 hrs, 10 hrs, 15 hrs, 21 hrs, 23 hrs. Departing from CSMT suiting to the duty shifts i.e. - 7 hrs, 9hrs, 15 hrs, 18 hrs, 21 hrs, 23 hrs," the statement by Central Railway read.

The Railways had on March 22 announced suspension of all its passenger services from midnight to March 31 midnight and said only goods trains will run during the period.

Nearly 80 lakh people use the suburban trains in Mumbai everyday, a Central Railway official said. The Mumbai suburban rail network operates more than 3,000 services everyday, facilitating people to reach their workplaces, he said.

