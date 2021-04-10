Mumbai Locals Vaccinated But Got No Certificate Due to Co-Win Glitch, Face Problems at Workplace

Many who have take the vaccine shot but couldn’t get the certificate due to glitch in the Co-win app are now facing a problem at their workplaces.

Manjibhai Patel, who works at a diamond bourse in Mumbai’s BKC said that he has taken the first dose after on-site registration. But he neither got a text not a certificate saying that he was partially vaccinated, Times of India reported.

“With a vaccine certificate, I will not be allowed to enter the premises from April 10 as per the state order,” he reportedly said.

The data entry officer said that sometimes the beneficiaries get their certificate after taking both the doses. But sometimes the certificate doesn’t get downloaded. The officer adds that sometimes incorrect phone numbers are provided that leads to the issue.

Maharashtra has maintained its lead in the COVID-19 vaccination drive as more than 97 lakh people have been inoculated in the state so far, officials said on Friday. Nearly three lakh people were administered the dose on Friday even as the state is facing a shortage of vaccines, an official statement issued here said.

The state had nearly 10 lakh doses in its stock on Friday. A total of 4.59 lakh doses were received from the Centre during the day, the statement said.

Meanwhile, Mumbai is also facing dearth of Covid-19 vaccines. The vaccination drive against COVID-19 in Mumbai will take place only in government and civic centres on April 10 and 11 and not in any private hospital, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said on Friday. The vaccination drive at private hospitals will resume once more vaccine doses are made available, it added.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here