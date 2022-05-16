Mumbai Logs 50% Drop in Coronavirus Cases at 74, but Surpasses April Count; No New Death

Mumbai reported 74 new coronavirus cases on Monday, a drop of nearly 50 per cent from the previous day, while no fresh death linked to the infection was registered in the metropolis, the city civic body said. With this, the city’s overall COVID-19 tally rose to10,61,688, while the death toll remained unchanged at 19,566, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a bulletin.

The metropolis has logged two-digit cases after reporting infections in three digits since last Tuesday.On Sunday, the financial capital had recorded 151 infections.

The city has not recorded any fresh coronavirus-linked death in the last 24 hours after logging one fatality each for the last three days.Significantly, in the first 16 days of May, Mumbai has surpassed the entire April coronavirus case tally of 1,822. So far in May, 1,865 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the financial capital. The city has reported three coronavirus deaths till May 16 as compared to just four fatalities in entire April.

Mumbai has reported nearly 50 per cent less cases due to a big drop in the number of coronavirus tests, a trend seen over the weekends.With 4,746 coronavirus tests conducted in the last 24 hours, their cumulative number rose to 1,70,16,218, the BMC bulletin said.

Of the 74 new patients, only two are symptomatic and they have been admitted to hospital for treatment, it said.Notably, only 24 out of 24,944 hospital beds earmarked for coronavirus patients are currently occupied in the city, according to the bulletin.

The number of recoveries jumped to 10,41,226 with an addition of 63 such patients in the last 24 hours, leaving the metropolis with 896 active cases.Mumbai’s coronavirus recovery rate stood at 98 per cent, the bulletin said.

The growth rate of COVID-19 cases was 0.012 per cent in the week ended on May 15, while the case doubling rate was 5,509 days, it said.The metropolis is free of sealed buildings and containment zones for several weeks now.

On January 7, Mumbai had reported the highest-ever 20,971 cases during the third coronavirus wave which started from December 21, 2021.

