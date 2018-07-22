GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Mumbai-London Jet Airways Flight Diverted to Romania, Passenger Suhel Seth Slams Airline on Twitter

The flight was diverted due to a medical emergency but passengers said it was stranded for over four hours.

News18.com

Updated:July 22, 2018, 11:15 PM IST
Author Suhel Seth.
New Delhi: A London-bound Jet Airways flight from Mumbai was diverted to Bucharest in Romania on Sunday due to a medical emergency. However, passengers aboard the aircraft complained that it remained stranded there for over four hours.

Author Suhel Seth, who was also on the flight, took to Twitter to vent his anger. “The commander of @jetairways 9W 116 which is now stranded at Bucharest tells us that while all local clearances have been given, they are waiting for the goddamn DGCA to give them an approval and that too from Bombay? How stupid can things get?” he tweeted.

“Passengers on @jetairways 9W 116 have been sitting in the plane at Bucharest which has now been on the Tarmac for four hours. Waiting for some stupid chap in the DGCA BOMBAY to give us an approval to take off for London. What’s going on @jayantsinha and @sureshpprabhu?”

Reacting to his tweet, civil aviation minister Suresh Prabhu he would get the issue sorted out “immediately”.



Minutes later, the ministry of civil aviation tweeted that no permission from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation was required but they were awaiting clearance from Boeing, the aircraft manufacturer, as the flight had landed with excess fuel weight.

While Seth thanked the ministry for the clarification, he flayed the airline for not responding to the issue.



A response from Jet Airways is awaited.

