A 30-year-old man was arrested in Mumbai for blackmailing around 550 women, including minors, with morphed pornographic videos. The incident came to light after a complaint was filed by a college student who said she was constantly being sent explicit videos, along with other girls in her contact list.

“He had sent the victims’ morphed videos and demanded that they spend time with him. The accused was finally tracked to his Sion home after a call to a girl he was blackmailing to meet on Wednesday,” a The Times of India report quoted a police officer as saying.

Police officers also added that the man used 10 cellphones and 12 different SIMs he had procured using fake documents, illegally accessing the WhatsApp of several women to “coerce them into a physical relationship”.

According to the TOI report, the perpetrator got the complainant’s contact details from a bank’s database where she has a savings account. According to the complaint, the girl said he introduced himself as her college professor on WhatsApp. On the pretext of sharing notes and making a students’ group, he asked the girl to click on a girl and enter the OTP, to which the girl agreed.

“I discontinued my WhatsApp after the person started stalking me and sending porn clips,” she said in her complaint in February in an Andheri police station.

Initial police investigations show that the accused, who works as a contractual employee in the technical section of a private bank, was very adept with technology. All the phones seized have been sent for a forensic examination. Meanwhile, he has been booked under the POCSO Act as well as stalking and sexual harassment.

