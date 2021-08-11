Mumbai Man Attempts To Hang Daughter To Get Wife Back, Arrested

In an attempt to persuade his estranged wife to return home and live with him, a Mumbai man allegedly planned a suicide plot for his daughter. The man allegedly tried to kill his daughter by strangulating her on Monday.

The girl was saved after the intervention of neighbours. “The man was trying to hang the girl from a ceiling fan,” said one of the neighbours who rescued the girl. The neighbours later handed over the man to the police.

According to police the incident occurred at Malad’s Kurar village under Kurar police limits. “The arrested man’s wife had moved out of the house along with her children due to repeated physical and mental torture,” said police.

The arrested accused has been identified as Ajay Gaud, a painter with a media company. Gaud last month brought his two children to Mumbai to pursue online education. “Gaud used to beat his children because they used to talk to their mother frequently over the phone,” added police.

Kurar police have seized the mobile phone used to take pictures of the attempted murder. “In the phone we found pictures of the death scenes created by the accused. In one of the pictures, Gaud had made his son sleep on the floor, draped him with a white sheet, garlanded him and had lit up incense sticks. The pictures were taken so that he could send them to his wife,” said police.

The local police further added that he was forcing his daughter to stand on a bucket and tie a dupatta hanging from the ceiling fan around her neck. “Gaud started forcing the girl to jump off the bucket, that’s when she started crying profusely and calling for help. On hearing her cries neighbours rushed to her rescue,” said Prakash Bele, senior inspector, Kurar police station.

The inspector also told the media that Gaud had also clicked his daughter’s photographs while she was standing on a bucket.

“The photos were clicked by Gaud with the intention to make his wife believe that their children were dead and hoping she would return home and stay with him,” added the inspector.

A complaint in connection to the incident has been lodged by Gaud’s brother Suchit. Police later in the day produced the accused before the magistrate and sent him to jail.

