Mumbai Man Chasing Mobile Phone Thief Dies After Falling on Tracks

Mumbai: A 53-year-old local train commuter chasing a mobile phone thief died after he fell on tracks at Charni Road station here, police said Tuesday.

The incident occurred Sunday morning when an unidentified person picked the wallet of the victim, Shakil Abdul Shaikh, on the coach of a Churchgate-bound local train, a Government Railway Police (GRP) official said.

Shaikh jumped out of a moving train to chase the thief but lost his balance and fell on the tracks, he said.

He was rushed to hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, the official added.

The GRP said they zeroed in on the suspected pickpocket through CCTV footage of the station and arrested him.

He has been booked under sections 392 (Punishment for robbery) and 304 (Punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the official said, adding that further investigation is underway.