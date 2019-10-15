Mumbai Man Dials Wine Shop for Online Booze, Loses Rs 1.25 Lakh in 3 Transactions

Mumbai: While online liquor delivery service can be a boon for some, it often leads customers to fall prey to fraudulent activities, and a Mumbai man is the latest victim to this.

A man working as a deputy manager with a mobile service provider lost Rs 1.25 lakh soon after he placed a home delivery order for a wine bottle. The incident took place on October 12, The Times of India reported.

In his complaint, he told Andheri police that he had dialed a number, which he sourced online, that belonged to one “Ujwal Wines in Andheri (East)” to order a wine bottle. The victim claimed that he lost the money between 10.20pm and 11.15pm after culprits convinced him to reveal his credit card details and one-time password.

As he registered his complaint with the Andheri East police station, he was informed that the owner of Ujwal Wines had also filed a complaint about his shop's name being misused to dupe customers who placed orders for delivery. Surprisingly, umpteen online reviews warned customers against making online purchases from Ujwal Wines, yet several victims fell prey to it.

“We are tracking the contact numbers of the fraudsters that were posted under the name of Ujwal Wines. The shop owner says he has even complained to the search engine to remove the contact number listed for his wine shop," the police said.

The complainant first received a message about a transaction of Rs 31,777. However, when he called on the number, he was told it was an error and the transaction would be reversed immediately. "The fraudster took my card details again, but there was a second transaction of Rs 31,777. The final transaction was done at 11.15pm for Rs 61,000. Realising I had been duped, I blocked my card and lodged a complaint with the bank," said the victim.

Following this, he went to the police station and registered an FIR against the mobile numbers 7027043565 and 8723877079 after losing Rs1.25 lakh that had been credited to Mobikwik e-wallet. Unfortunately, most of the money had vanished before he could get the culprits’ e-wallet blocked.

"Three transactions were carried out in an hour and the money was siphoned off using my credit card details. I have got home delivery from the same wine shop in the past. Hence, I didn't doubt the authenticity of the contact number. The person at the other end was polite and took my order. He told me there was no cash on delivery and asked for my credit card details," the victim was quoted by TOI.

