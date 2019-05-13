English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mumbai Man Dies After Falling into Lift Shaft from 15th Floor
The deceased was part of a team of two undertaking maintenance activities of an elevator, when he fell into the elevator shaft.
Representative image.
Mumbai: A 45-year-old worker Monday died after falling from the 15th floor of a residential tower in Chunabhatti area of Mumbai while repairing an elevator, police said Monday.
Ketan Bahirat was part of a team of two undertaking maintenance activities of an elevator, when he fell into the elevator shaft, an official said, adding that the incident took place around 4pm.
The incident occurred in tower number two of Continum Complex, Central Garden, popularly called "Reliance Building", he said.
Fire Brigade personnel brought out Bahirat from the lift shaft and rushed him to civic-run Sion Hospital where medical authorities declared him dead on arrival, he informed.
An Accidental Death has been registered at Chunabhatti police station and probe is underway, he said.
