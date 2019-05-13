Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Mumbai Man Dies After Falling into Lift Shaft from 15th Floor

The deceased was part of a team of two undertaking maintenance activities of an elevator, when he fell into the elevator shaft.

PTI

Updated:May 13, 2019, 10:25 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Mumbai Man Dies After Falling into Lift Shaft from 15th Floor
Representative image.
Loading...
Mumbai: A 45-year-old worker Monday died after falling from the 15th floor of a residential tower in Chunabhatti area of Mumbai while repairing an elevator, police said Monday.

Ketan Bahirat was part of a team of two undertaking maintenance activities of an elevator, when he fell into the elevator shaft, an official said, adding that the incident took place around 4pm.

The incident occurred in tower number two of Continum Complex, Central Garden, popularly called "Reliance Building", he said.

Fire Brigade personnel brought out Bahirat from the lift shaft and rushed him to civic-run Sion Hospital where medical authorities declared him dead on arrival, he informed.

An Accidental Death has been registered at Chunabhatti police station and probe is underway, he said.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram